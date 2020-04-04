Angela Rayner becomes deputy leaders of the Labour party now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:52s - Published Angela Rayner becomes deputy leaders of the Labour party Angela Rayner makes a speech recorded on her phone, as she becomes the Labour party's deputy leader, winning 52.6% of the vote. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this