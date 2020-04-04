Global  

Ram Mandir: Watch Coronavirus pandemic's impact on Ayodhya temple construction

Ram Mandir: Watch Coronavirus pandemic's impact on Ayodhya temple construction

Ram Mandir: Watch Coronavirus pandemic's impact on Ayodhya temple construction

One of the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown seems to be on the construction of a temple dedicated to Hindu god Ram in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Work to build the temple has been suspended given the nationwide lockdown to 'break the cycle of Coronavirus infection'.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of the temple, thus concluding the decades-long legal battle between the Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid sides.

A month later, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, had promised a 'sky-high' temple in four months.

However, the unforeseen development, i.e, the Covid-19 pandemic, seems to have forced a change of plan.

