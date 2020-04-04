Covid-19 | Modi, Trump talk; infection by breathing; BMC thanks SRK: Top updates

Global  

From a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to Shah Rukh & Gauri Khan donating their 4-storey office to be converted into a quarantine centre - here are the top ten news updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

India has also decided to step up its testing, with the Indian Council of Medical Research deciding that all individuals showing flu-like symptoms must be tested at Covid-19 hotspots.

Meanwhile, the government clarified that all home appliances need not be switched off at 9 pm on April 5 when PM Modi has asked people to switch off lights and light candles and earthen lamps to show unity in the battle against Coronavirus.

