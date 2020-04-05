Global  

Scotland chief medic sorry for breaking rules

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Scotland chief medic sorry for breaking rules

Scotland chief medic sorry for breaking rules

Scotland’s chief medical officer has issued an apology for breaking her own lockdown advice, after visiting her second home.

