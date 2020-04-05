palm sunday henderson

Several catholic churches here in our area spent the day preparing for palm sunday services tomorrow.

Father larry mcbride of henderson has been forced to find alternate ways to worship.

We are doing live stream we're doing that on our website and also its on youtube and facebook so we try to get it out there in several different ways so that people can see that.

I've been ordained for 32 years and its the first time i've ever had to encourage people not to come to church, it's been a really strange time for us we are usually trying to encourage people especially this time of year to get them to come to church, but we understand the reasons and we do want people to stay at home and be safe.

Palm sunday mass will go on as expected, however the church has been forced to make some changes in recent weeks.

There's been a lot of adaption and right before all of this kind of started we had a big meeting to plan holy week and all the details of it because there are a lot of details and we put all of that aside now it's going to be simple.

The diocese and the church have made some suggestions or ideas of what we should do and shouldn't do.

So the ceremonies will be very simple they won't have the same elements that a lot of times we did have but they will be the celebrations as full as we can do them.

But local religious leaders such as father mcbride are finding other ways to make sure people can still worship during this time.

Sit in chairs kind of dress up for it possibly, have some discussion as a family, pray as a family really try to enter into it rather than just watching it like you would watch any tv show but try to make it something, a prayer for you and the family.

We're livestreaming our sunday services and then this coming week this week with holy week we will be live streaming our holy week services on thursday, friday, and saturday.

As for the exact times of those service?

Holy name of jesus will have holy week services live and recorded.

Holy Thursday

Good Friday

And easter vigil will take place at seven ?m online... and easter sunday will will be streamed at 7:30 a.m on sunday... with a spanish mass to be recorded at 1 p.m.

Andrew garcia 44 news.