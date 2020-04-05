Global  

'Tiger King's' John Finlay Has Actor In Mind To Play Him

'Tiger King's' John Finlay Has Actor In Mind To Play Him

'Tiger King's' John Finlay Has Actor In Mind To Play Him

When told that his ex-husband reportedly hoped Brad Pitt would play him, he laughed and said, "Brad Pitt, no.

Finlay, who is remarried, with a whole new set of teeth, said he was disappointed that the docuseries made him look like a "drugged-out hillbilly." The hope from some of the series' breakout stars that their story could head to the silver screen isn't totally out of the realm of possibility.

The popularity of Netflix's "Tiger King" is not in doubt.

