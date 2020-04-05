Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Passover meals delivered Sunday in Palm Beach County

Passover meals delivered Sunday in Palm Beach County

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Passover meals delivered Sunday in Palm Beach County

Passover meals delivered Sunday in Palm Beach County

Over 100 volunteer teams from Ruth & Normal Rales Jewish Family Services in Boca Raton helped their neighbors prepare to celebrate Passover by delivering meals and other groceries to seniors living in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach areas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.