Passover meals delivered Sunday in Palm Beach County now < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:21s - Published Passover meals delivered Sunday in Palm Beach County Over 100 volunteer teams from Ruth & Normal Rales Jewish Family Services in Boca Raton helped their neighbors prepare to celebrate Passover by delivering meals and other groceries to seniors living in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach areas. 0

