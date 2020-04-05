AMI movie Trailer HD - A seventeen year old girl forms a co-dependent relationship with an artificial intelligence on her phone and goes on a murderous rampage.

Synopsis: Cassie has become a recluse ever since her mother died in a car accident.

In an effort to fill the void, she downloads AMEE, the latest intelligent personal assistant.

As their relationship quickly deepens into a twisted co-dependency, Cassie falls deeper and deeper under AMEE’s spell; not realizing that everyone she knows is in serious danger.

Director Rusty Nixon Starring Debs Howard, Philip Granger, Samuel Robert Muik, Havana Guppy