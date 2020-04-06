Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Some US Workers May Be Eligible For Up To 12 Weeks Of Paid Leave Under FFCRA

Some US Workers May Be Eligible For Up To 12 Weeks Of Paid Leave Under FFCRA

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Some US Workers May Be Eligible For Up To 12 Weeks Of Paid Leave Under FFCRA

Some US Workers May Be Eligible For Up To 12 Weeks Of Paid Leave Under FFCRA

The coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly one million people worldwide.

According to Business Insider, it's also killed over 52,000 across the globe, including more than 5,200 Americans.

Now, many American workers are eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid leave between April 1 and December 31.

It's thanks to new legislation from the Department of Labor which took effect Wednesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Some US Workers May Be Eligible For Up To 12 Weeks Of Paid Leave Under FFCRA

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AMacEwen

Angella MacEwen @MOhlhoff @christoaivalis @saskboy Some of those with a dramatic reduction in hours will be covered if their employ… https://t.co/PGu578ium0 1 hour ago

RicaTakashima

Rica Takashima 高嶋リカ 自宅籠城中🇯🇵🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ 🇺🇸 RT @UnseenJapanSite: Some good news for Japan’s***workers: Minister of Economic Recovery Nishimura Yasutoshi says they’ll be eligible for… 3 hours ago

williamfreimuth

William Freimuth RT @YesWeCan4Us: @RBReich Trump administration quietly guts COVID-19 paid leave provision that already excluded 75% of workers. The adminis… 3 hours ago

samori8

Sam Ori RT @BeckerFriedman: FACT: The highest concentration of gig work is in rural areas, reaching 20% of all work in some counties. @DKoust shar… 5 hours ago

YesWeCan4Us

LibertyBansTrump @RBReich Trump administration quietly guts COVID-19 paid leave provision that already excluded 75% of workers. The… https://t.co/1w51Aq8ppq 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.