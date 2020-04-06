Some US Workers May Be Eligible For Up To 12 Weeks Of Paid Leave Under FFCRA now < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published Some US Workers May Be Eligible For Up To 12 Weeks Of Paid Leave Under FFCRA The coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly one million people worldwide. According to Business Insider, it's also killed over 52,000 across the globe, including more than 5,200 Americans. Now, many American workers are eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid leave between April 1 and December 31. It's thanks to new legislation from the Department of Labor which took effect Wednesday. 0

