University of Mississippi Medical Center calls for mask donations

SKILLS TO MAKE CLOTH MASKS TOKEEP ITSTHOUSANDS OF EMPLOYEES SAFE FROMCORONAVIRUS WHILE THEY'RE ON THEJOB.

IT'S A HUGE CHALLENGE.THERE'S A LIMITED SUPPLY OFSURGICALMASKS ACROSS THE NATION.

FOLLOWING GUIDELINES FROM THE CDC, THE MISSISSIPPI STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAID ALL HEALTHCARE WORKERS SHOULD WEAR A FACE COVERING. AND WE'RE TRYING TO GET OUR SUPPLY UP SO THAT WE CAN GET EVERYONE IN THE HOSPITAL A SURGICAL MASK. ADMINISTRATORS SAY HOME-SEWN MASKS WILL MAKE IT POSSIBLE FOR THE HOSPITAL TO SAVE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT FOR DOCTORS AND NURSES TREATING COVID-19 PATIENTS. SO WE WENT THROUGH THREE DIFFERENT MASKS TYPES THAT I DID DIFFERENT TRIALS ON. DR. LAURA VICK IS A SURGEON AT THE HOSPITAL AND A SEAMSTRESS.

SHE FIRST POSTED A FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO MORE THEN 2 WEEKS AGO ASKING PEOPLE TO CRANK UP THEIR SEWING MACHINES. SO WHAT I'M ASKING THERE'S ANYBODY THAT WANTS TO MAKE MASKS BUT WE WANT IS THESE TIE MASKS I'M ASKING IF YOU WILL MAKE FIVE MASKS. DR. VICK'S VIDEO WENT VIRAL GETTING MORE THAN 90,000 VIEWS PLUS A THOUSAND SHARES.

HE HAD AN OVERWHELMING RESPONSE. EVERYBODY'S READY TO HELP HOWEVER THEY CAN DO I THINK WE WILL DEFINITELY GET ALL OF OUR NEEDS MET.

