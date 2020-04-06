Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Church Showdown

Church Showdown

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Church Showdown

Church Showdown

A Lodi church ordered to close and refrain from all physical gatherings during the coronavirus crisis went ahead with Palm Sunday prayer near the church parking lot saying that the order to close goes against the U.S. Constitution.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nelson

Nelson Minar @tomcoates @arsetechnica I'm not saying banning church meetings is a bad idea. Just saying it's difficult to do leg… https://t.co/vq1HFHlTBE 12 hours ago

pixiejeongs

𑁍 萱┊mingyu day! ♡ ˎˊ˗ + 📌 jeongin edit i’m so tired but my church zone and i just ended a call for this epic showdown we’re gna have next week LOL it’s gn… https://t.co/ALxAIEN8lj 15 hours ago

The_CityLight

The CityLight Church Now there's no excuse to be late to Church..... Join us today online at 11am CST as we start our April series SHOWD… https://t.co/8WPMklQYtm 15 hours ago

KylieMcGivern

Kylie McGivern RT @SmithReports: New @GovRonDeSantis order sets up showdown w @HCSOSheriff & @HillsboroughFL which stopped services at local mega church (… 4 days ago

johnpaulleon

John Paul Leon @GovRonDeSantis what kind of a statewide showdown permits large church gatherings? I’m a fellow Floridian undergoin… https://t.co/Jjzbwct5o3 4 days ago

SmithReports

Erin Smith New @GovRonDeSantis order sets up showdown w @HCSOSheriff & @HillsboroughFL which stopped services at local mega ch… https://t.co/JJvFgq7hTF 4 days ago

RblSports

Brandi The Reports say the Sheriff told the Pastor that he was putting his Church Members' lives at risk. If that's what h… https://t.co/gntIXLbD8M 6 days ago

RblSports

Brandi Will we have a showdown between Church & State in Florida? Maybe this is long overdue. We destroyed Millennials af… https://t.co/zLCO0UrUou 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.