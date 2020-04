PCSD sees increase in hiker rescue calls

CAN CERTAINLY TAKE A HIKE, BUTNOT UNTIL YOU KNOW WHAT YOUSHOULD BE LOOKING OUT FOR TOSTAY SAFE.

PKG BETTER TO BESAFE THAN SORRY.

DEPUTY JAMESALLERTON, WITH THE PIMA COUNTYSHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT SAYS,THIS ISN'T A TIME TO BE STUCKBETWEEN A ROCK AND A HARDPLACE.

WE HAVE OVER THE LASTCOUPLE OF WEEKS SEEN ANINCREASE IN RESCUES.

BEFOREFRIDAY IT WAS 17 IN THE LASTTWO WEEKS, WE'VE HAD TWO MOREOVER THIS WEEKEND.

THE SEARCHAND RESCUE TEAM HAS DEALT WITHFALL INJURIES, PEOPLE GETTINGLOST ON THE TRAILS, AND EVENHEAT INJURIES.

SO, IF YOU WANTTO HAVE FUN OUT THERE AND STAYSAFE, HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TOKNOW.

FIRST OF ALL HAVE PLENTYOF WATER.

LET PEOPLE KNOWWHERE YOU'RE GOING.

GO HIKEWITH SOMEONE ELSE OR GO HIKEIN AN AREA THAT HAS OTHERHIKERS.

CONSIDER TAKING SOMEFIRST AID SUPPLIES.

CARRY ALIGHT SOURCE AND IF YOU HAVE ACELL PHONE WITH YOU, WHICH YOUSHOULD, MAKE SURE THAT IT'SCHARGED UP.

DEPUTY ALLERTONALSO ASKS HIKERS BE ON THELOOKOUT FOR UNINVITED GUESTS.WATCH OUT FOR SNAKES AND STAYAWAY FROM OTHER WILDLIFE.

HEALSO SAYS HIKING AT NIGHT CANBE DANGEROUS BECAUSE YOU CANLOSE TRACK OF THE TRAIL.

BUTIN THE CASE SOMETHING HAPPENSOUT THERE, THEY'VE GOT YOURBACK.

QUE DEPARTMENT ALONGWITH THE SOUTHERN ARIZONARESCUE ASSOCIATION AND THELOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS AREWELL EQUIPPED TO DEAL WITHTHESE RESCUES.

SO BERESPONSIBLE OUT THERE ANDKNOW, IF YOU NEED HELP,THEY'RE JUST ONE CALL AWAY.

IFYOU DO FIND YOURSELF IN ASITUATION WHERE YOU NEED HELP,CALL 9-1-1 IMMEDIATELY.

TAGFOR MORE INFORMATION ON HIKERSAFETY, VISIT OUR WEBSITE,KGUN9 DOT COM.

REPORTING FROMTHE EAST SIDE, LUZDELIACABALLERO, KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE.WHILE MOST TRAILS