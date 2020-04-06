Sheriff Forte talks COVID-19 Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 03:07s - Published 9 hours ago Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte discusses COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sheriff Forte talks COVID-19 JACKSON COUNTYSHERIFF DARRYL FORTE --JUST WANTS TO CHAT THISMORNING.HE JUST TWEEETED -- D-MME YOUR NUMBER.. ANDWE'LL CHAT..SO WE DID!





You Might Like

Tweets about this