Australian science teacher performs ASMR steam engine experiment

Australian science teacher performs ASMR steam engine experiment

Australian science teacher performs ASMR steam engine experiment

Australian science teacher and YouTuber films himself using ASMR to demonstrate his tiny toy steam engine experiment.

Jacob Strickling a.k.a.

"Make Science Fun" slowly whispers his science lesson on chemical and physical change into the microphone.

Many of his ASMR science videos have reached over a million views on Facebook.

The video was filmed on April 5 in Terrigal, NSW Australia.

