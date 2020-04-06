Amazon Prime Now Allows In-App Purchases for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV Users Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:45s - Published 1 week ago Amazon Prime Now Allows In-App Purchases for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV Users The online retailer previously forced its users to leave the Prime Video app. And go to the Amazon website via a browser to make their purchases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this