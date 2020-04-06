Euro zone investor morale hits all-time low

Marc Hueggenberg only needs a laptop and a good internet connection to keep serving cocktails.

The Dortmund bar he works in has found an alternative to closing its doors.

Clients pay 39 euros for a trial cocktail set.

Then they all connect to the same streaming website to learn what to do.

But while some businesses may be finding ways to make money during challenging times, that hasn't helped investor morale in the euro zone.

It slipped to an all-time low this month.

The latest Sentix survey on Monday (April 6) showed the bloc's economy is in deep recession and that the pandemic is "holding the world economy in a stranglehold".

It also showed the force of recession to be much stronger in April than in March.

In Germany, the sentiment index fell to its lowest since 2009.

Separate data on Monday showed orders for German-made goods fell 1.4% in February.

Those figures were from before lockdown measures began to affect the country's economy.

But a sharp fall in orders from abroad hinted at the likely impact on the export powerhouse's economic prospects.