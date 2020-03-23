Sanders Advisors Urging Him To Drop Out
The Washington Post is reporting that Bernie Sanders closest allies are urging him to drop out of the 2020 Presidential Race.
According to anonymous sources the group includes campaign manager Faiz Shakir and Rep.
Pramila Jayapal.
Longtime strategist Jeff Weaver has allegedly used a light touch in urging Sanders to drop out of the race.
The Post says that Sanders himself has become more open to the prospect of dropping out.