Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ed Miliband returns to Labour frontbench in Sir Keir Starmer's reshuffle

Ed Miliband returns to Labour frontbench in Sir Keir Starmer's reshuffle

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Ed Miliband returns to Labour frontbench in Sir Keir Starmer's reshuffle

Ed Miliband returns to Labour frontbench in Sir Keir Starmer's reshuffle

Ed Miliband will return to the Labour frontbench under Sir Keir Starmer as the new leader revealed an overhauled shadow cabinet that includes his former leadership rivals.

Mr Miliband, who was succeeded by Jeremy Corbyn after leading the party to electoral defeat, was named as the new shadow business secretary on Monday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BienSoeur

Bien Soeur RT @havantacluOTMP: Ed Miliband returns to Labour frontbench in Keir Starmer reshuffle https://t.co/cJEuTk2BQe 1 minute ago

PhilipSeekman

Philip Seekman🇪🇺#FBPE RT @randombigbird: The new shadow cabinet in full. The list is here. Ed Miliband returns to Labour frontbench in Keir Starmer reshuffle h… 2 minutes ago

RosanneJedly

Jane Reynolds Ed Miliband returns to Labour frontbench in Keir Starmer reshuffle Ed Miliband returns to Labour frontbench in Keir… https://t.co/rDkLQmVudS 2 minutes ago

50SherdsofGrey

Hugh Fiske #FBPE #Rejoiner RT @emmyzen: Ed Miliband returns to Labour frontbench in Keir Starmer reshuffle Ed is back. #labour https://t.co/4uE7oR2e7q 3 minutes ago

quantumknow

quantumcuriosity RT @GdnPolitics: Ed Miliband returns to Labour frontbench in Keir Starmer reshuffle https://t.co/KRIQyTXfMo 4 minutes ago

f__tweets

𝕱. Yesss, Big Ed bringing that energy. Literally. https://t.co/kQMQnbeIk3 4 minutes ago

straffegast

Stephen Randall RT @TBHonestlizz: Wonderful news Ed just wonderful! https://t.co/QBOLSgYEwb 5 minutes ago

robbiercarney

Robbie Carney O sweet ecstasy. https://t.co/sXANpcOKpG 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.