Giuliani Tries To Rebrand Himself As CoronaVirus Expert

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani is pushing President Donald Trump to consider unproven coronavirus treatments.

According to the Washington Post, Giuliani is pressing Trump to legitimize hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the virus.

Giuliani is also touting a stem cell treatment for COVID-19.

Business Insider reports that Giuliani talked up the malaria drug on his podcast and on his Twitter feed.

Last week, Twitter deleted a tweet by Rudy Giuliani for spreading coronavirus misinformation.

Giuliani's team include a pharmacist who previously pleaded guilty for conspiring to extort Steven Seagal.