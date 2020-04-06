Country stars perform for fans from home

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:47s
Country music stars came together on Sunday for acoustic performances from home for a televised special which replaced the cancelled Academy of Country Music Awrards.

Edward Baran reports

With the country music awards cancelled, the genre's biggest names sent in home performances for a special telecast.... Among them Shania Twain with her horse..

UPSOUND Next to a large glass of wine, Carrie Underwood belted out "We Should Be Drinking Alone" UPSOUND And there was a very special tribute to the late Kenny Rogers from Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker... UPSOUND.




