Country stars perform for fans from home Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:47s - Published now Country stars perform for fans from home Country music stars came together on Sunday for acoustic performances from home for a televised special which replaced the cancelled Academy of Country Music Awrards. Edward Baran reports 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Country stars perform for fans from home With the country music awards cancelled, the genre's biggest names sent in home performances for a special telecast.... Among them Shania Twain with her horse.. UPSOUND Next to a large glass of wine, Carrie Underwood belted out "We Should Be Drinking Alone" UPSOUND And there was a very special tribute to the late Kenny Rogers from Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker... UPSOUND.





