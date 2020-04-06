Olivia Munn helps pal Henry Golding realise foster dog dream Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published now Olivia Munn helps pal Henry Golding realise foster dog dream The Crazy Rich Asians actor and Liv Lo were spotted walking their new pup, Stella, around their neighbourhood in Los Angeles on Friday, and now, Henry has revealed it was actress Olivia Munn who helped them find a pet to foster amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

