'Rahul Gandhi doesn't understand COVID-19': MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy has hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for mocking PM Modi's 'light diyas' call.

Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi has no idea about Coronavirus and said that criticising the Modi government in such a time is unfortunate.

Reddy also added that in other countries all political parties have come together to fight the crisis.

