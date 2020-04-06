Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How To Make A Mask Without Sewing

How To Make A Mask Without Sewing

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
How To Make A Mask Without Sewing
We are now being encouraged to wear a fabric mask out in public.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

How To Make A Mask Without Sewing

Wear a fabric mask out in public.

That recommendation coming from the centers for disease control and prevention.

We know there's a shortage of that protective equipment.

As kimt news 3's calyn thompson explains- you can make one with things you probably already have.xxx live calyn-is it that easy?

Masks-lintro-2 amy - it really is.

If you'll remember, i recently showed you how to sew a face covering.

Today - i'll show you how to make one with basic items you'll find laying around your house.xxx masks-vo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:how to make face covering with no sewing kimt news 3 sot: here's how you can make your own face covering in a few easy steps.

Before the weekend - surgeon general jerome adams shared this video showing how it can be done with a scarf - hand - or an old t-shirt.

Stand-up: he also mentioned using a bandana or piece of cloth like this one.

No sewing is required... all you need is two rubber bands.

You fold the cloth in half twice from both the bottom and the top... and then put a rubber band around each end... and fold in the sides.

Put it on - and then you have a fabric mask.

/ masks-live sot-3 the c-d-c recommends people wear these when they go out in public where social distancing is hard to maintain.

Remember- they're asking you to stay 6 feet away from others.

That includes a potentially busy sites like grocery stores or pharmacies.

Live in rochester- calyn thompson-kimt news 3.

/ thanks calyn.

People should be regularly washing cloth masks.

Health officials still stress they don't want people using medical or surgical masks.

Masks-tag-2 we have more information on the c-d-c recommendation s on our website kimt dot com.

/ border states-vo-2 the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LohasTopStories

LOHAS Top Stories RT @sharonledwith: How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine https://t.co/OhcUyIcorB via @mindbodygreen 50 seconds ago

westsidehealth

Westside Family Healthcare The CDC recommends wearing a non-medical face mask in public to keep you and others healthy. Learn how to make one.… https://t.co/J8dtKIsy4G 3 minutes ago

two_journeys

Clemens P. Suter https://t.co/cVTqXJVdog More about corona in my blogpost: https://t.co/DwlahRfnBa https://t.co/DwlahRfnBa https://t.co/dsIWGWVLNq 14 minutes ago

tennisha7

Tennisha Childers RT @masksnoworg: Here is a tutorial for our mask that you can make without a sewing machine. Thanks @ProfPincushion! #MasksNOW 26 minutes ago

johnjohnsm

John Mills The CDC released a guide on how to make a face mask without sewing skills. Materials include a bandana, a coffee fi… https://t.co/JlvaQEXWiK 28 minutes ago

user20104

BertuMAN RT @miquelduran: Excellent way to make a simple bandana DIY mask without cutting or sewing https://t.co/xW8kngVS1d 32 minutes ago

roberttromeroo

Robertt RT @ABC7: #CORONAVIRUS SAFETY: Cloth face masks serve as an added layer of protection against #COVID19. Here's a video tutorial on how to m… 35 minutes ago

dtla17

DTLA17 RT @BoingBoing: Excellent way to make a simple bandana DIY mask without cutting or sewing https://t.co/smFWSiRSPJ 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.