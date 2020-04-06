How To Make A Mask Without Sewing

Wear a fabric mask out in public.

That recommendation coming from the centers for disease control and prevention.

We know there's a shortage of that protective equipment.

We know there's a shortage of that protective equipment.

It really is easy to make a mask.

If you'll remember, i recently showed you how to sew a face covering.

Here's how you can make your own face covering in a few easy steps.

Before the weekend - surgeon general jerome adams shared this video showing how it can be done with a scarf - hand - or an old t-shirt.

Stand-up: he also mentioned using a bandana or piece of cloth like this one.

No sewing is required... all you need is two rubber bands.

You fold the cloth in half twice from both the bottom and the top... and then put a rubber band around each end... and fold in the sides.

Put it on - and then you have a fabric mask.

/ masks-live sot-3 the c-d-c recommends people wear these when they go out in public where social distancing is hard to maintain.

Remember- they're asking you to stay 6 feet away from others.

That includes a potentially busy sites like grocery stores or pharmacies.





People should be regularly washing cloth masks.

Health officials still stress they don't want people using medical or surgical masks.

We have more information on the CDC recommendations on our website.

