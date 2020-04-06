'America is praying for Boris Johnson' Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:43s - Published now 'America is praying for Boris Johnson' President Trump has sent his best wishes to the PM after he was moved to intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital, Central London. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this S.Funk RT @WashTimes: Trump: America is praying for Boris Johnson https://t.co/EdFoJniGke #BorisJohnson #BorisJohnsonCoronavirus https://t.co/ckM9… 10 minutes ago Riley 🇬🇧God speed Boris Johnson!🇬🇧 AMERICA is praying for your speedy recovery!🇺🇸 https://t.co/GbKe1dtFFr 22 minutes ago April Rice @BorisJohnson PM Boris Johnson Please take hydroxychloroquine and z~pack. We are praying for you for fast recovering here in America!!! 25 minutes ago Russell Hodgins Would you join LouAnn and I in praying for Boris Johnson (Prime Minister), the British people, all of America and t… https://t.co/0U8KV3z97g 29 minutes ago The Washington Times Trump: America is praying for Boris Johnson https://t.co/EdFoJniGke #BorisJohnson #BorisJohnsonCoronavirus https://t.co/ckM9CkZKEg 32 minutes ago Rich.Seal 'Best wishes to a really good friend, Boris Johnson - the whole of America is praying for you' .. 🙏🏻 37 minutes ago Mama RT @Tooden45: Hang in there Boris Johnson.. we here in America are praying for you. 47 minutes ago