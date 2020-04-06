Global  

'America is praying for Boris Johnson'

President Trump has sent his best wishes to the PM after he was moved to intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital, Central London.

Tweets about this

erafunkster

S.Funk RT @WashTimes: Trump: America is praying for Boris Johnson https://t.co/EdFoJniGke #BorisJohnson #BorisJohnsonCoronavirus https://t.co/ckM9… 10 minutes ago

RayDan100

Riley 🇬🇧God speed Boris Johnson!🇬🇧 AMERICA is praying for your speedy recovery!🇺🇸 https://t.co/GbKe1dtFFr 22 minutes ago

sunshinne27

April Rice @BorisJohnson PM Boris Johnson Please take hydroxychloroquine and z~pack. We are praying for you for fast recovering here in America!!! 25 minutes ago

RussHodgins

Russell Hodgins Would you join LouAnn and I in praying for Boris Johnson (Prime Minister), the British people, all of America and t… https://t.co/0U8KV3z97g 29 minutes ago

WashTimes

The Washington Times Trump: America is praying for Boris Johnson https://t.co/EdFoJniGke #BorisJohnson #BorisJohnsonCoronavirus https://t.co/ckM9CkZKEg 32 minutes ago

RichSeal_

Rich.Seal 'Best wishes to a really good friend, Boris Johnson - the whole of America is praying for you' .. 🙏🏻 37 minutes ago

mama321

Mama RT @Tooden45: Hang in there Boris Johnson.. we here in America are praying for you. 47 minutes ago

