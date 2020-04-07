Crime rates are going down across the state. There are 2,200 fewer people in county jails across the Video Credit: WLFI - Published 7 minutes ago Crime rates are going down across the state. There are 2,200 fewer people in county jails across the Crime rates are going down across the state. There are 2,200 fewer people in county jails across the state right now. That's according to Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington, who is also the President of the Indiana Prosecutor's Association 0

2-thousand 200 fewer people in county jails across the state right now. That's according to tippecanoe county prosecutor patrick harrington. News 18's anna darling talked with local law enforcement today to see how coronavirus is impacting crime rates here in tippecanoe county. "thank you to our community for adapting to the changes that we have made" changes that have created a big down turn in crime rates in tippecanoe county. "usually we average well over 500 people per day in jail and as of this morning we had 420. So that's a significant decrease" tippecanoe county sheriff bob goldsmith also says number are down significantly compared to thitime last year. "last year march 23rd to march 29th we had 133 people booked in that week compared to march 21st to march 28th we had 49 people booked in." Lafayette police sgt. Mike brown says they are also seeing changes. "we have seen a significant downtrending in basically all crimes categories" sgt. Brown sent us this graph showing when the national emergency was declared and when governor eric holcomb announced the stay at home order. You'll notice all three categories of calls, arrests and traffic crashes go down. "the biggest majority of it that we see in this down trend is because of the amazing adaptation that our community is doing" sgt. Brown says despite crime rates going down, there will be no need to furlough or lay off any of their officers. "we are here for what is going to happen or what could happen and it's still important that we have enough officers in comparison to our population" sheriff goldsmith says no one has a handbook for how to deal with a pandemic in our community. "people are still trying to learn and we're learning as they learn and we pass it on to our staff and the inmates as well" and that's where sgt. Brown says it's so important to have cooperation and understanding. "we do appreciate that and so we ask for everyone to continue with their patience and we'll get back to things opperating normally as soon as we can" anna darling news 18 both agencies are keeping in mind when the coronavirus restrictions end. As they prepare for a possible increase in crime again. In the mean time, they are urging people to listen to the guidelines established by governor holcomb.





