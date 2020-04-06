Global  

Financial Focus: April 6, 2020

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:06s - Published
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

If you are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and looking at forbearance on your mortgage, contact your lender for all the options.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.

