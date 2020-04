We're Open: Marche Bacchus hoping alcohol delivery will help wine shop bounce back Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:15s - Published 2 days ago We're Open: Marche Bacchus hoping alcohol delivery will help wine shop bounce back COVID-19 has closed Marche Bacchus's kitchen and restaurant, but the wine shop is open for delivery or curbside pick-up with a cheese & charcuterie platter. The owners are hoping the delivery alcohol sales will help business bounce back 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend We're Open: Marche Bacchus hoping alcohol delivery will help wine shop bounce back IN THE CITY OF LAS VEGAS AIMEDAT HELPING SMALL BUSINESSESSTAY OPEN..AND AS ANCHOR ROSS DIMATTEIFOUND..A WINE SHOP BELIEVES ALCOHOLDELIVERY COULD BE THE KEY TOHELPING THEM BOUNCE BACK!SOT: 11:22:54-:01 ONCE IT WASDEEMED THAT LIQUOR AND WINE WASNONESSENTIAL, WE HAD TO SHUTTHE DOORS DOWN COMPLETELY ANDTHAT WAS VERY SCARY.IF YOU THINK BUSINESS IS SLOWNOW -- ONE WEEK AGO MARCHEBACCHUS LEGALLY COULDN'T EVENOPERATE.SOT: 11:24:44-:49 THEFRUSTRATING THING IS WE OWNTHREE DIFFERENT LICENSES, ANDWEREALLY CAN'T USE ANY OF THEM.BECAUSE OF COVID-19 -- THERESTAURANT AND KITCHEN ARESTILL CLOSED TO CUSTOMERS.BUT LAST WEEK -- THE CITY OFLAS VEGAS OFFERED TWO LIFELINES-- ALLOWING CERTAIN SMALLBUSINESSES TO SELL ALCOHOL WITHCURBSIDE FOOD ORDERS -- ANDLATER ALLOWING ALCOHOLDELIVERY.SOT: 11:21:43-:51 "WITH THE NEWRULES, WE ARE ABLE TO DELIVERWINE TO YOUR DOOR OR WE AREABLE TO DELIVER CURBSIDE ANYWINE THAT YOU'D LIKE WITH THECHEESE AND CHARCUTERIEPLATTERS." OWNERS RHONDA ANDJEFFREY WYATT HAVE HAD TO LAYOFF ALL 37 MEMBERS OF THEIRSTAFF -- BUT WITH MORE THANHALF OF BUSINESS COMING FROMWINE SALES -- THEY SAY ALCOHOLDELIVERY COULD HELP THEIRBUSINESS BOUNCE BACK.SOT: 11:30:08-:16 WELL, IT WASHUGE, OBVIOUSLY.AND SPECIFICALLY, FOR US, THEWINE SALES AND BRINGING IT TOSOMEONE'S HOME.OUR CUSTOMERS, THEY'VE BEENVERY, VERY SUPPORTIVE TO US.AND THEY'RE NOT THE ONLY ONES.LEE'S DISCOUNT LIQUOR HAS BEENINUNDATED WITH ORDERS -- EVERSINCE THEY STARTED DOINGDELIVERY TWO DAYS AGO.SO MUCH SO -- THEY'VE PUT ALLDELIVERIES ON PAUSE -- ONLYSAYING THEY WILL START AGAINHOPE YOU'LL THINK SMALLBUSINESS -- AND LET THEMDELIVER RIGHT TO YOUR DOOR.SOT: 11:26:14-:28 ANYTHING YOUHAVE AND WE'RE GOING TO BEBRINGING IN SOME NEW PRODUCTS.SO, WE CAN KEEP IT GOING WITHTHE WINE TO MAKE YOU HAPPY.ROSS LL TAG: "AND FOR EASTERSUNDAY, MARCHE BACCHUS ISACTUALLY REOPENING THE KITCHEN.THEY'RE GOING TO OFFER THISTHREE COURSE DINNER FOR TWOPLUS A SPECIAL ON VEUVECHAMPAGNE.WE'RE GOING TO HAVE MUCH MOREDETAILS ON THAT AT KTNV DOTNEWS."YOU CAN SEE BUSINESSES WE'VEHIGHLIGHTED ..AND SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESSES ONOUR WEBSITE..





