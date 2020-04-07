Mom to Mom- Breakfast smoothie

C1 3 nutrients into your kid's breakfast.

Speaker 1: all right guys, i've got dr. miller here.

He's going to show us how to make a nutrient dense protein shake.

Our kids are going to love them.

Dr. miller: yes, this is great stuff guys.

All right, so very quickly, we are doing some precise measuring here.

We want to start with some spinach and also do some kale.

It's a big handful, okay?

You want to definitely do it, plenty of spinach.

Now we're going to do some chocolate chips and some maple syrup to sweeten this up.

Do some organic chocolate chips, some organic maple syrup.

Really good to process.

Now some almond milk.

All right?

An alternative to dairy milk, almond milk, cashew milk, coconut milk.

Now i want to get our protein in there, so there's bone broth protein, a scoops going to give you 20 grams of protein, amazing source of protein.

And then to make it taste good, we want to put some cacao powder in there.

Again, putting some on mandy and- speaker 1: i got it.

I like it.

Dr. miller: now you've got yourself a lovely smoothie.

Blend this baby up.

Speaker 1: i think my kids are really going to love this.

Dr. miller: yeah, let's have you give it a try because this is such a great way to get so many nutrients.

And your kids think they're drinking chocolate milk.

Speaker 1: especially for breakfast, right?

Dr. miller: absolutely.

Speaker 1: minty.

It's pretty good.

Dr. miller: awesome.

Speaker 1: i love it so much.

We'll have this recipe up on our facebook page as well.

Dr. miller, thank you so much for showing us this smoothie.

As always, moms, we'll see