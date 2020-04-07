Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump hints at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports

Donald Trump hints at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Donald Trump hints at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports

Donald Trump hints at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports

US President Donald Trump hinted at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports.

Trump said, “.

I spoke to him (PM Modi) Sunday morning, called him, and I said, we'd appreciate you allowing our supply to come out.

If he doesn't allow it to come out.

That would be OK.

But of course, there may be retaliation.

Why wouldn't there be?” Hydroxychloroquine tablet is seen as a viable therapeutic solution to cure Covid-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

drsaz111

sazin RT @RangDeTiranga: Modi Bhakts were happy when US President Donald Trump called Narendra Modi as Father of India. Now, same Modi Bhakts ar… 26 minutes ago

Anupama00748453

अनुपमा.K RT @tajmahalfoxtrot: Numastaay, India. We are natural allies, no? https://t.co/4yWLTL61vq 45 minutes ago

faizu789

SYED FAIZ AHMAD Last two decades unforgettable April fool ! China made USA and EU . US president Donald Trump hints at retaliation… https://t.co/XUiRFChOfF 49 minutes ago

Prabhat_M_

Prabhat Mishra RT @chaurasia_dishu: Modi Bhakts were happy when US President Donald Trump called Narendra Modi as Father of India. Now, same Modi Bhakts… 52 minutes ago

digitalninjaa

Mars RT @i_theindian: US President Donald Trump hints at retaliation if India turns down America’s request for export of #Hydroxychloroquine Ho… 1 hour ago

M2L2T5

Rajiv Prinja RT @Sanginamby: Dolan! You're making it hard for American bhakts and NRIs now... they supported you so much. Why you do dis?https://t.co/oE… 1 hour ago

FaisalM59003426

Faisal A. Malik RT @kadar_k: Trump Hints At Retaliation If India Doesn't Send Hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/RoyFoNfJ4G via @ndtv 2 hours ago

Shak5166

shak Donald Trump hints at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports via @htTweets… https://t.co/CpHNW87D7S 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.