Donald Trump hints at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports

US President Donald Trump hinted at ‘retaliation’ if India withholds hydroxychloroquine exports.

Trump said, “.

I spoke to him (PM Modi) Sunday morning, called him, and I said, we'd appreciate you allowing our supply to come out.

If he doesn't allow it to come out.

That would be OK.

But of course, there may be retaliation.

Why wouldn't there be?” Hydroxychloroquine tablet is seen as a viable therapeutic solution to cure Covid-19.