Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2 Tax Attorneys Explain What You Need to Know About the Coronavirus Stimulus Loan

2 Tax Attorneys Explain What You Need to Know About the Coronavirus Stimulus Loan

Video Credit: Entrepreneur - Duration: 49:14s - Published
2 Tax Attorneys Explain What You Need to Know About the Coronavirus Stimulus Loan

2 Tax Attorneys Explain What You Need to Know About the Coronavirus Stimulus Loan

If you want to know more about the Paycheck Protection Program loan, check out this explainer made by lawyers.

One business day after the Paycheck Protection Program loan (aka Coronavirus Stimulus Loan, or PPP Loan) went into effect, Entrepreneur contributors Mat Sorensen and Mark J.

Kohler created a great webinar to help you understand coronavirus emergency loans for small businesses (https://www.entrepreneur.com/page/coronavirus-emergency-loans-for-small-businesses).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.