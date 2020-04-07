Tiffany Boone On Amazon's "Hunters," Al Pacino, & "Little Fires Everywhere" Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 08:00s - Published now Tiffany Boone On Amazon's "Hunters," Al Pacino, & "Little Fires Everywhere" The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new Amazon series with Al Pacino and executive producer Jordan Peele, working with Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon in Hulu's "Little Fires Everywhere" and her favorite memories from "The Following." 0

