Virtual thank you cards, notes for the staff at the University of Maryland Medical Center

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:55s
ACTIVITY TO DO WITH YOUR KIDSWHILE THEY ARE AT HOME&CONSIDER MAKING THANK YOUCARDS FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERTHE UNIVERSITY OF MARYLANDBALTIMORE IS COLLECTINGVIRTUAL THANK YOU CARDS FORTHE EMPLOYEES AT THEUNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND MEDICALCENTER.

ALL YOU HAVE TO DO ISMAKE A CARD& TAKE A PICTURE OFIT& AND EMAIL IT TO ━ ━B.THEY WILL SHARE THE CARDS WITHTHE UMMC STAFF THROUGH SOCIALMEDIA AND VIDEOS THAT WILLPLAY THROUGHOUT THE HOSPITAL."It might seem small to use butit does mean a lot to peoplethat everybody is pulling forthem and we all want them tobe safe and we do reallyappreciate their sacrificesright now." IF YOU WANT TOSHARE A THANK YOU CARD WITTHE STAFF AT UMMC& EMAIL IT TO“CARDS AT ━MARYLAND DOTE━━U” WE ALSO HAVE THISINFORMATION ON OUR WEBSI




