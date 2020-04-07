COVID-19 Case Numbers for April 7th

Now..
Let's take a look at the covid-19 case numbers for today.
In indiana the daviess county health department announces its 1st death from covid-19.
It also confirms its 5th case in the county.
Over in illinois..
Richland county is reporting its 1st positive case of covid-19.
The richland county t-b and public health office says the patient is a man in his 60's.
They say he's currently in isolation..
And reportedly doing well.
Looking at a statewide view..
The indiana state health department is reporting 568-new cases of the coronavirus.
That brings the total number of cases to more than "55"-hundred.
As of air time..
"173"-hoosiers have died.
In illinois..
The state heath department says there were "1"-thousand-"287"-"new case reported today.
Overall..
More than "13"-thousand-"500"-cases in state.
And as of air time..
"380"- people have died from