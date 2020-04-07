Global  

COVID-19 Case Numbers for April 7th

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Now..

Let's take a look at the covid-19 case numbers for today.

In indiana the daviess county health department announces its 1st death from covid-19.

It also confirms its 5th case in the county.

Over in illinois..

Richland county is reporting its 1st positive case of covid-19.

The richland county t-b and public health office says the patient is a man in his 60's.

They say he's currently in isolation..

And reportedly doing well.

Looking at a statewide view..

The indiana state health department is reporting 568-new cases of the coronavirus.

That brings the total number of cases to more than "55"-hundred.

As of air time..

"173"-hoosiers have died.

In illinois..

The state heath department says there were "1"-thousand-"287"-"new case reported today.

Overall..

More than "13"-thousand-"500"-cases in state.

And as of air time..

"380"- people have died from




