What We Do In The Shadows Season 2 - Humor Preview - FX Colin’s experimenting with… humor?

What We Do In The Shadows returns for an all-new season 4/15 on FX.

Next day – FX on Hulu.

What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years.

In Season 2, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.