Walkaway Joe Movie - Jeffrey Dean Morgan, David Strathairn, Julie Ann Emery

Walkaway Joe Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the tradition of American classics, WALKAWAY JOE is the story of an unlikely friendship between a young boy searching for his father, and a wandering loner hiding from his past.

In each other they experience the power of a second chance, and a shot at redemption.

Cast: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, David Strathairn, Julie Ann Emery Available in THEATERS, on DIGITAL and ON DEMAND, May 8th.