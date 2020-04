Bellevue Fire birthday visits cheering up kids stuck at home

HOME WHILE YOU'RESOCIAL DISTANCING.CHIEFPHOTOGRAPHERSTEFFANI NOLTESHOW YOU HOWFIRST RESPONDERSIN BELLEVUE AREWORKING TO MAKESURE KIDS STILL FEELSPECIAL.FOUR YEAR OLDCLARA IS ENJOYINGHER NEW SCOOTER.SHE HAS NO IDEA WHYMOM AND DAD AREMAKING HER PLAYOUTSIDE RIGHT NOW.NATS OF FIRE TRUCKSKIDS WAVING CHANYN13:38 SHE REALLYWANTED TO HAVE AROLLER SKATINGPARTY AND WECOULDN'T MAKE THATHAPPEN THIS YEAR SOTHIS WAS COOL.SHARI 4:55 IT WAS THELEAST WE COULD DO.IF THEY'RE NOT GOINGTO GET THATBIRTHDAY PARTY ANDTHEY'RE NOT GOINGTO GET TO GO OUTFOR DINNER AT LEASTWE CAN BRING ASMILE TO THEIR FACEIN THIS WAY.IT ALL STARTED WITHA REQUEST ONFACEBOOK...:44 THEY THOUGHT ITWAS THE BELLEVUEFD HERE INNEBRASKA, IT TURNSOUT IT WAS BELLEVUEIN ANOTHER STATETHAT WAS DOINGTHIS.BELLEVUE NEBRASKALIKED THE IDEA ANDSTARTED MAKINGBIRTHDAY VISITS TOKIDS TOO!

THEY'VEHAD HUNDREDS OFREQUESTS THE FIRSTWEEK OF DOINGVISITS.SHARI 7:30 WE'RE NOTDOING A LOT OF THEPUBLIC EVENTS THATWE NORMALLY WOULDDO.SO IT'S BEEN GREATFOR US TO GET OUTOF THE STATIONS ANDSTILL INTERACT WITHTHE COMMUNITY ALITTLE BIT.PAYTON 6:10 YOUWERE EXCITED, HUH?YEAH!

HAHA IT WAS ASURPRISE.I DIDN'T TELL HIM.BELLEVUE FIRESTATIONS ALL MAKEVISITS WITH IN THEIRTERRITORY TO MAKESURE EMERGENCIESSTILL COME FIRST.SHARI 2:30 THEY HAVEALL OF THEIR FIREGEAR WITH THEMWHETHER THEY AREIN AN AMBULANCE ORIN AN ENGINE.THAT WAY IF THERE ISANOTHER CALL THEYHAVE EVERYTHINGTHEY NEED.THE VISITS AREFREE...PARENTS CAN EMAILTHE FIREDEPARTMENT TOMAKE THE REQUESTFOR CHILDREN UNDER12.BEN 13:10 WE WERELOOKING FOR WAYSTO MAKE IT SPECIALFOR HER.TIP OF THE ICEBERG,IT WAS GREAT!

IT'SHARD TO SAY WHOWAS MORE EXCITED...CLARA OR HER LITTLEBROTHER.BUT THIS BIRTHDAYSTUCK AT HOME WASSPECIAL SHE SAYS.CLARA 14:46 BECAUSEMY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!IN BELLEVUE,STEFFANI NOLTE, 3NEWS NOW.?EMAIL THE ADDRESSON YOUR SCREEN..IF YOU LIVE INBELLEVUE, HAVE ACHILD WITH AN APRILBIRTHDAY AND AREINTERESTED INSETTING UP A LIGHTSAND SIRENS HAPPYBIRTHDAY.