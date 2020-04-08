Global  

Petition calls for prison inmates to get face masks, hand sanitizer

Petition calls for prison inmates to get face masks, hand sanitizer

Petition calls for prison inmates to get face masks, hand sanitizer

A new petition is being circulated to help Missouri prison inmates get protective face masks and hand sanitizer for their housing areas.

Petition calls for prison inmates to get face masks, hand sanitizer

PRISON INMATES GET A PROTECTIVEFACE MASK AND HAND SANITIZER FORTHEIR HOUSING AREAS.AS KMBC 9’S ALAN SHOPE TELLS USTONIGHT IT’S SOMETHING ONE GROUPSAYS IS CRITICAL SINCE THEY’REALL IN SUCH A CONFINED SPACE.




