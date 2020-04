Izzy's Pizza Bus, YourPanadas still serving Las Vegas fresh food on four wheels Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:27s - Published 18 hours ago Izzy's Pizza Bus, YourPanadas still serving Las Vegas fresh food on four wheels Food trucks like Izzy's Pizza Bus and YourPanadas say COVID-19 has cost them about 50% of their normal income. But, they're setting up shop on street corners throughout the valley to stay open and serve the community. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Izzy's Pizza Bus, YourPanadas still serving Las Vegas fresh food on four wheels WHERE WE FEATURE......LOCAL BUSINESSES STAYINGOPEN......TO SERVE THE COMMUNITY..AND TONIGHT..13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR.....ROSS DIMATTEI SHOWS YOU....SOME FOOD.....BEST SERVED....ON FOUR WHEELS..WHEN THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUSKEEPS YOU FROM FEEDINGCUSTOMERS INDOORS -- WHY NOTMAKE THEIR MEAL TO GO? (NATSGENERATOR) ON MOST TUESDAYS ANDSATURDAYS -- THAT'S WHAT BRETTAND CHERISH GEIGER DO AT THISVACANT LOT NEAR WARM SPRINGSAND TENAYA -- CREATING,COOKING, AND SERVING DELICIOUSDETROIT STYLE PIES OUT OFIZZY'S PIZZA BUS.SOT: 12:03:08-:17 "IT'S A PANPROOF DOUGH.IT KINDA LOOKS LIKE A DEEPDISH BUT I'D SAY IT'S LIKE AFOCACCIA STYLE BREAD WITH SOMECHEESE TOPPINGS ON IT." BEFORETHIS PANDEMIC -- BRETT SAYSTHEIR PIZZA BUS BUSINESS WASBOOMING.BUT COVID-19 HAS CANCELED ALLOF THEIR CATERING ORDERS-- ANDCUT THEIR INCOME IN HALF.SOT: 11:57:46-:56 "INSTEAD OF IKNEW WHAT I WAS GOING TO PREPFOR THE DAY, I JUST MAKE WHAT IWOULD BE HAPPY TO SELL AND COMEOUT ON THE STREET CORNER LIKETHIS AND WE JUST KINDA HOPE FORTHE BEST AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS."TO KEEP SALES STEADY -- THEGEIGERS ARE PRACTICING STRICTSANITATION ON BOARD THE BUS --SWAPPING OUT GLOVES IN BETWEENEVERY ORDER AND NO LONGERSERVING SINGLE SLICES --ARGUING IT'S EVEN CLEANER THANA TRADITIONAL RESTAURANT.SOT: 12:00:45-:58 "IT'S A LOTSMALLER SPACE TO KEEP CLEAN ASSO ONLY A FEW THINGS TO WIPEDOWN AND ONLY A COUPLE HANDS ONEVERYTHING, SO IT MAKES IT NICEAND EASY.ACROSS THE PARKING LOT -- THEBASICALLY A TURNOVER PASTRYWITH DIFFERENT KINDS OFFILLINGS INSIDE." THEY'REPRACTICING SOME OF THE SAMESANITATION TECHNIQUES -- ANDLITERALLY DRAWING A LINE IN THEDRIVE-THRU.SO NOW, WE'VE SET UP IN A LOTLIKE THIS, PEOPLE DRIVE UP,THEY DON'T GET OUT OF THEIRTHEY'VE SUFFERED SIMILAR LOSSES-- BUT ARE HOPING TO BOUNCEBACK -- BY BRINGING FRESH FOODTO A NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR YOU.SOT: 12:10:49 - :58 WE WANT TOLET THE COMMUNITY KNOW WE'REHERE.IT'S NOT ABOUT A MONEY GRAB.WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER.OF THE FOOD TRUCK BUSINESS,THESE GUYS ARE CONSTANTLYMOVING TO DIFFERENT LOCATIONSTHROUGHOUT THE VALLEY.TO FIND OUT WHERE THEY'LL BENEXT, THE BEST PLACE TO CHECKIS THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS.REPORTING IN THE SW PART OF THEVALLEY, RD, 13 ACTION NEWS.RANGERS.....AFTER A CONCERNINGDISCOVERY.....THE WARNING FROM RANGERS.....IN





