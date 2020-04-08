Global  

Original epicentre of Coronavirus, Wuhan lifts 76-day lockdown| Oneindia News

Original epicentre of Coronavirus, Wuhan lifts 76-day lockdown| Oneindia News

Original epicentre of Coronavirus, Wuhan lifts 76-day lockdown| Oneindia News

India's cases soar to 5000, Centre to step up testing; States want lockdown extended, press for reviving manufacturing and farming sectors; Trump threatens to pull out US funds from WHO; China lifts 76-day lockdown from original COVID-19 epicentre Wuhan and more news

