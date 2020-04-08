'He's disappointed' says lawyer of Pell's accuser

The child abuse accuser of former Vatican treasurer George Pell says he's "disappointed" by Pell's acquittal, according to his lawyer on Wednesday (April 8).

The man, referred to as Witness J in the case against Pell of sexually assaulting him and another teenaged boy in the 1990s.

The man says he doesn't harbor resentment and his lawyer, Vivian Waller, said he was philosophical about the decision: (SOUNDBITE) (English) WITNESS J'S LAWYER, VIVIAN WALLER, SAYING: "So really I'd sum it up as, he's disappointed but he's understanding and he is very relieved that, you know, five years of going through the process has now come to an end." In a statement, Witness J also said - "I would hate to think that one outcome of this case is that people are discouraged from reporting to the police." A few hours after Pell's acquittal on Tuesday, Pope Francis offered his morning Mass for those who suffer from unjust sentences.

In a statement the Vatican welcomed the decision and praised Pell for having quote "waited for the truth to be ascertained." When asked about the Pope's response overnight Waller said: (SOUNDBITE) (English) WITNESS J'S LAWYER, VIVIAN WALLER, SAYING: "Well if the Pope intended those comments to apply to my client then yes, the Pope is not responding compassionately and it's very disappointing." The second alleged victim in the case died in 2014 of a drug overdose.

His father, who is pursuing a civil case against Pell, said through his lawyer he was "furious" a conviction by a unanimous jury had been overturned by Australia's High Court.

Pell is the highest-ranking Vatican official worldwide to be jailed for sex offenses and was a high-profile and polarizing figure in Australia for his conservative views.

On Wednesday, graffiti was sprayed across the doors of St.

Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne.

One of two boys the archbishop was alleged to have assaulted, had said the offences took place there shortly after Sunday masses.