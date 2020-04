Kenmore West seniors create free tutoring and resource website

RIGHT NOW ON WKBWDOT COM.ALSO NEW THISMORNING --AS STUDENTSAROUND WESTERNNEW YORK--CONTINUE "REMOTELEARNING" --TWO LOCAL HIGHSCHOOL SENIORS--HAVE COME UP WITHA UNIQUE WAY--TO HELP THEIRFELLOWCLASSMATES--WHO MAY BESTRUGGLING--TO KEEP UP WITHTHEIR STUDIES.JENNA CALLARISHOWS US WHATTHEY'RE DOING--AND HOW YOUR KIDSCAN GET INVOLVED.SCHOOLS ARETEMPORARILY CLOSEDAND LEARNINGREMOTELY HASBECOME THE NEWNORM."WE'RE MANAGING, IT'SJUST A BIT TOUGH."KRISH PATEL ANDGERALD ROTT ARESENIORS AT KENMOREWEST WORKING ONTHEIR HIGH SCHOOLDEGREES FROM HOME.THEIR FINAL YEAR OFWALKING THE SCHOOLHALLS AND PLAYING INTHEIR RESPECTIVESPRING SPORTS..

ONHIATUS."IT'S JUST NOT IDEAL.

IALWAYS IMAGINED MYSENIOR YEAR LOOKINGDIFFERENT.

I'M SUREEVERYONE DID, NOONE REALLY EXPECTEDTHIS."BUT THAT'S WHERETHOSE HARDSHIPS ANDTHE UNKNOWN,TURNED INTO AN IDEA."I JUST WAS KIND OFBRAINSTORMING ONEDAY WHAT TO DODURING THEQUARANTINE.

I WASTEXTING MY FRIENDS,THEY WERE ALLFREAKING OUT A LITTLEBIT, SO I FIGURED, WHYNOT TRY TO HELP?"THE TWO LAUNCHEDJ-K EDUCATION..

AWEBSITE THAT ANYSTUDENT IN WESTERNNEW YORK CAN UTILIZEFOR FREE -- IT TAKESTUTORING THAT WOULDNORMALLY GO ONBEHIND THESE DOORS -TO YOUR COMPUTERSCREEN."NOT EVERY KID NEEDSTHIS BUT SOME KIDSDO AND IT'S IMPORTANTTO HAVE THATEDUCATION THERE FORTHEM.

SO IT'S JUSTNORMALIZINGEVERYTHING A LITTLEBIT MORE IN THISCRAZY TIME PERIOD."IT'S EASY TO USE.

JUSTLOG ON TO THEIRWEBSITE --JKNYEDUCATION.WORDPRESS.COM -- THEREYOU CAN FINDRESOURCES ONTHINGS LIKE A-P EXAMSAND SIGN UP FOR FREESTUDENT-TUTORING..THE LATTER, HASALREADY GOTTENGREAT RESULTS."THE ONE GIRL HAD ATEST ON THE THINGTHE DAY AFTER ANDSHE GOT A 100 ON ITSO I THINK IT WORKEDPRETTY WELL."IT'S ALL ABOUTHELPING AND MAKING ADIFFERENCE - TRYINGTO DO SOME GOODDURING THESEUNCERTAIN TIMES."WE'RE JUST TRYINGTO FIND STUFF TO DOSO IF YOU NEED ANYHELP, CHECK OUT THESITE - INFORMATIONS,EVERYTHING'S ONTHERE, TALK TO US IFYOU HAVE AN IDEA.WE'RE JUST HERE TOHELP AND JUST TELLUS HOW."

JENNA CALLARI, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.