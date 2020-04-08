Global  

Praise For Patients And Workers On #WorldHealthDay

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Social media continues to serve as a place to share our experiences during this pandemic, and that includes some uplifting clips and photos that are getting thousands of views.

CBS2's Reena Roy has your roundup.

