Praise For Patients And Workers On #WorldHealthDay Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:20s - Published now Praise For Patients And Workers On #WorldHealthDay Social media continues to serve as a place to share our experiences during this pandemic, and that includes some uplifting clips and photos that are getting thousands of views. CBS2's Reena Roy has your roundup. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this CBS New York Social media continues to be filled with tributes for coronavirus patients and health care workers, plus some peopl… https://t.co/0yVew6Lzvw 57 seconds ago ClickMatix Our profound gratitude to all health workers who help and serve patients courageously & selflessly always and espe… https://t.co/d2fbD1AoEd 21 hours ago EU Health Coalition RT @EuropaBio: On #WorldHealthDay we join the celebrations of #healthcare workers and praise their heroism in times of #COVID19. Nurses, mi… 23 hours ago EuropaBio On #WorldHealthDay we join the celebrations of #healthcare workers and praise their heroism in times of #COVID19. N… https://t.co/lSZc7ZNVO4 1 day ago