UFC close to securing private island for fights

The show looks like it'll continue for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) after its President Dana White confirmed reports that his organisation is taking their next fight night to a private island, whilst arenas in the United States remain on lockdown.

Three events in the mixed martial arts promotions calendar have already been postponed, but White has now said he’s close to securing a “private island” for UFC 249 to stage its fights.

Most of the sports world has been brought to a standstill, but the UFC plans to stick to its schedule, albeit without fans in attendance.

With countries locking down borders and tightening travel restrictions, White said he had a way to get his stable of non-U.S. based fighters back in action.

He said he plans to put on fights every week and that all fighters, support staff as well as UFC crew would have their health tested on regular occasions.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was scheduled to meet American Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 but he said last week the fight was off as he is in quarantine in Russia.

White has announced Justin Gaethje will now step in to fight Ferguson.