To follow guidelines to keep everyone safe.

>> jon: thousands events across the lowcountry and really the nation canceled this month.

Community leaders no the giving up on shedding light on national child abuse prevention.

Brooke schwieters was trying to spread awareness.

>> normally you would find blue pinwheels throughout the lowcountry.

Only find them in front of essential businesses.

Of a child's innocence and now become the symbol for child abuse prevention.

Like i mentioned due to coronavirus you're only going to find them in front of essential businesses but folks at windwood family services right now more than ever could be the most important time to be shedding light on this topic.

Now, they tell me they are expecting a surge in child abuse and neglect cases.

Many facing financial strain right now.

Parents forced to choose between going to work or staying home.

The organization adds abuse cases are typically brought to their attention by teachers, doctors and nurses which is why it is time for the community to be vigilant.

>> it is really important right now for neighbors, family members, community members just to check on kids.

You know, check on family members.

Check on parents, children near and dear to you or just the neighbor because everyone is struggling differently right now.

>> brooke: windwood farm home for boys they are safe and healthy and plans in place in case anyone does become sick.

The organization is still continuing in house calls for those initial abuse allegations as is the south carolina department of social services.

Dss also working via technology like skype and face time to continue working with its families that it currently serves and w windwood applied fr grant




