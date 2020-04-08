Appeals Panel Orders Case Against Mexican Megachurch Leader To Be Dismissed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:52s - Published now Appeals Panel Orders Case Against Mexican Megachurch Leader To Be Dismissed A California appeals court panel Tuesday ordered a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss the case against the leader of a Mexico-based megachurch who was charged last year with rape and other sexual acts against children. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this