Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'It's Rather Ambitious,' Bob Pompeani Weighs In On Possible MLB Return

'It's Rather Ambitious,' Bob Pompeani Weighs In On Possible MLB Return

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:30s - Published
'It's Rather Ambitious,' Bob Pompeani Weighs In On Possible MLB Return

'It's Rather Ambitious,' Bob Pompeani Weighs In On Possible MLB Return

Major League Baseball may be one of the first sports back on the other end of the COVID-19 pandemic, but KDKA Sports Director Bob Pompeani calls an early return "rather ambitious." Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.