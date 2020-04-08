Global  

'I've never felt so happy': Hubei ends two-month lockdown – video

'I've never felt so happy': Hubei ends two-month lockdown – video

Tens of millions of Chinese residents living near the centre of the coronavirus outbreak are now able to resume travel after authorities lifted restrictions in Hubei province, except in the city of Wuhan.

The move comes as China claims to have largely brought the outbreak under control, reporting only imported cases of the virus and few or no new domestic cases in recent days.

The claims have been questioned by residents and analysts, who note reported refusals to test for the virus by some hospitals, allegations of manipulated numbers, and rumours of unreported cases

