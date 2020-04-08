The British medics on the frontline

Medics in intensive care units across the UK are battling the new coronavirus, and right now, they have an onslaught of critically ill patients.

At London's University College Hospital, one doctor said they need more equipment to keep up with demand.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CLINICAL DIRECTOR OF CRITICAL CARE, DR. DAVID HOWELL, SAYING: "We've got enough people - that's difficult because we've had staff go off.

We've currently got enough oxygen.

Our current problem today is having enough ITU grade type ventilators." Most patients being admitted either have COVID-19 - or a suspected infection, and despite taking precautions, there are concerns for both staff and patient safety.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON HOSPITAL (UCHL), PROFESSOR MARCEL LEVI (SPEAKING OVER VIDEO OF HIMSELF LOOKING INTO THE CAMERA), SAYING: "I'm a doctor myself, I work in A&E (accident and emergency) with coronavirus patients, I am also anxious.

But on the other hand, we are all professionals, we know how to protect ourselves and we know the risk, so we can deal with this." The hospital has been forced to make additional intensive care units - and have repurposed the post-surgery recovery area.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CRITICAL CARE CONSULTANT, DR. JIM DOWN, SAYING: "If you look at our ITU, there are two non-coronavirus patients, both longer stay, weaning off ventilators slowly.

The rest has been taken over by corona.

We've got another hospital that is doing urgent cancer, but this is essentially becoming a huge corona center, yeah." Healthcare professionals say the impact on the loved ones of those suffering is tough to watch.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MATRON FOR CRITICAL CARE, ELAINE THORPE, SAYING: "It's the personal cost of what is happening to patients, which is just devastating sometimes.

It's really hard because we can't let all the relatives in to see their loved ones.

So while the patients may not be aware, the relatives are really feeling this." To support existing hospitals, the first patients have been admitted to the new Nightingale Hospital - set up in just nine days at the ExCel Exhibition Centre to help cope with the crisis.

Around 25,000 doctors, nurses and support staff will work at the location once it is fully up and running.