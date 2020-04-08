Lady Gaga 'excited' to get married and have kids Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published now Lady Gaga 'excited' to get married and have kids Lady Gaga has revealed that marriage and starting a family are high up on her list of life goals, as well as more philanthropic work. 0

