Guy Ventures Out to Get Groceries in Supermarket in China During the Coronavirus Outbreak

This guy ventured out in the almost empty streets of a city in China to get groceries during the coronavirus outbreak.

He rode his bike to a supermarket with his face covered in a protective mask.

Upon entering the supermarket, he had to sign his name and sanitize his hands before starting to shop.

